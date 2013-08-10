If you’re looking to purchase a new home or sell your existing one, you likely have a lot of questions. It’s best to get your questions and concerns addressed so that you can make better decisions.

Take a look at the following information to learn answers to some of the most popular and frequently asked real estate questions. If you have additional questions, don’t be afraid to ask your real estate agent.

What are the benefits of buying over renting?

When you purchase a home, you’re making an investment. When you choose to rent, you’re paying a monthly fee and the money is gone forever. As you continue to pay your mortgage for a house that you bought, you’re making a step towards paying off your debt. Once you pay off your mortgage, the home is completely yours. Additionally, your home’s value may continue to rise over the year. If you choose to sell it down the road, you can actually make money off of your investment.

How should I choose an area to buy my home?

There are many things that you will want to consider. If you have children, or plan to soon, you will want to consider the school districts in the area. You should also consider your personal lifestyle. Do you want to be close to a city so that you can go out often? Do you feel comfortable commuting to work? It’s important that you research different areas before deciding to live there.

Why should I use a real estate agent?

A real estate agent can be helpful in many ways. He or she can take some of the stress out of the process. An agent also understands the entire home buying process and can walk you throughout the home buying experience. Your agent also knows the ins and outs of the process so he or she can find the best homes and can make sure that you’re purchasing a high quality home.

How can I prepare my home for a showing?

If you’re trying to sell your home, you need to make sure that it will look good in a showing. Make sure that there is as little clutter as possible. Buyers want to see your home as move-in ready as possible. You should make sure that the home is clean and that you have as little personal items present as possible. Buyers want to imagine their own items in your home.

Before buying or selling a home, make sure that you fully educate yourself. Take the time to get your questions answered and your concerns addressed. If you have more questions than the above ones, communicate with your real estate agent.