Gun Buyback Program in West Palm Beach

Got a gun? West Palm Beach will buy it back! West Palm Beach is making a new effort to get weapons off the streets. Mayor Jeri Muoio has announced a gun buyback program.

The city is offering gift cards of up to $100 for people who turn in guns. The city says it doesn’t matter where the gun comes from.

“I know recently in the national news we’ve heard some horrible stories about children who have gotten ahold of guns and injured other children or killed other children or killed themselves. This is really an effort to prevent those kinds of things from happening,”

the mayor said.

Once the guns are collected they will be made inoperable.

The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 3900 Broadway Ave.