Tips for Buying Bulletproof Cars

Most people don’t need bulletproof cars. They will make it through their life without ever coming in contact with anyone wielding a gun. If you are in the market for one, however, there are certain things you need to know about them to assist you in making a wise purchase. First and foremost, there are two types of armored cars.

There are those which were manufactured in an auto plant and then there the one there are retrofitted with armor and bulletproof glass. One thing you should keep in mind about the difference between the two is that the manufacturers specs guarantees you are getting the enhancements you are paying for while you need to take the buyers word for it if the car has been retrofitted.

There are different levels of armoring on bulletproof cars. The level a vehicle belongs to is determined by the type of ammunition it can withstand. For example, a level four armored car can take fire from a variety of handguns and a shotgun with no problem. However, you may not be so lucky if you come in contact with an armor piercing rifle. The level you need will depend on where you plan on using the car. If you are going to be driving around the United States, then a level 4 is probably good enough. If you are going to be in a Middle Eastern country, however, then you will probably want to go with something higher.

You need to look at how the bulletproof cars are armored. You may think that having bulletproof glass and steel installed into the panels is good enough and it might be if you are in a fairly civil country like the U.S. or Canada.

If you are going into a combat zone, though, you need more protection than that. Steel should be added to the floor of the car to protect from bombs thrown under it. To prevent damage that might cause an explosion, the gas tank should be covered in ballistic wrap and an anti-ballistic battery should be installed.

Bulletproof cars are not cheap. In addition to that, the extra weight means the vehicle must have an engine in it that’s strong enough to pull it around. If you cannot afford a new vehicle, then shop around for something used. Despite the enhancements, armored cars are just like regular ones so don’t be afraid to haggle over the price.